Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

