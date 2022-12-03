Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 2,500 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $166,725.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

