Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $24,965.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $24,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,869. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.