Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $5,150,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

