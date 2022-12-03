ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 573,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.83. 63,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $678.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.
