Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FINS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.04. 105,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,696. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

