Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FINS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.04. 105,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,696. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Dividend History for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

