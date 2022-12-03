Analyzing Ur-Energy (URG) and Its Rivals

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ur-Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy N/A -17.66% -9.99% Ur-Energy Competitors -130.69% -5.18% -1.59%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ur-Energy Competitors 589 2993 3773 78 2.45

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ur-Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 49.58%. Given Ur-Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ur-Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ur-Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $20,000.00 -$22.94 million -21.00 Ur-Energy Competitors $1.47 billion $106.18 million 1.23

Ur-Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ur-Energy rivals beat Ur-Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

