Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $115.25

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NKE opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.