Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $31.88

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

GLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $3,676,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Golar LNG by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

About Golar LNG

GLNG opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

