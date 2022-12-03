Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT at $13.23

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,736 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663,795 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.