Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.39. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 3,399 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $37,253.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.