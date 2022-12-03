Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $15,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 121,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 27,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.