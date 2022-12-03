Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $15,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 121,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.71.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
