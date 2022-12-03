Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,236,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.