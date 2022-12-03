Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.
In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
