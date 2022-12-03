AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
AMMO Price Performance
Shares of POWW opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.16. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO
About AMMO
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
