Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Amesite Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Amesite stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 75,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,973. Amesite has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amesite by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amesite by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

