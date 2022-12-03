American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.26.
American Express Price Performance
AXP stock opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.75. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.
American Express Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.
Insider Activity
In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $43,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Further Reading
