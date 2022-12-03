American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 19,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,476. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $28.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

