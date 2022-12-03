American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 57.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after buying an additional 312,625 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

