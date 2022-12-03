Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Ambarella Stock Up 3.3 %
AMBA stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. 1,510,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,916. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.56.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
