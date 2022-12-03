Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ambarella Stock Up 3.3 %

AMBA stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. 1,510,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,916. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

