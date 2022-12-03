alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading 0.3% Higher

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €7.38 ($7.61) and last traded at €7.33 ($7.55). Approximately 7,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.30 ($7.53).

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.35. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

