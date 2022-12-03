Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

ALPN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 92,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,242. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,233,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

