Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tenable by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tenable by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Tenable by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

