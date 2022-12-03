Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,125 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of DK opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

