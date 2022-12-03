Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 9,569 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.