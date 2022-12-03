Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $423,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

