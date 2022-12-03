Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1,967.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,482,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,691,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

