Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $395,626.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,590 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Stock Up 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FIVN opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.