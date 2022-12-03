Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 340,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 480,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 168,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.51 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

