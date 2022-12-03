Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.28

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $9.68. Almirall shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

LBTSF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Almirall from €13.50 ($13.92) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Almirall from €12.50 ($12.89) to €11.50 ($11.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Almirall from €12.00 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

