Allison M. Destefano Acquires 2,000 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $10,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $5.32 on Friday. Envela Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envela by 87.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envela by 20.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envela by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

