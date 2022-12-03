Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496,851 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises about 0.7% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $58,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

