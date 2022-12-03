Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

