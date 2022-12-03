Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Allakos Price Performance

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $708.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Allakos

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker bought 3,984,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $19,999,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allakos by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 1,434,364 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 799,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 181,184 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Further Reading

