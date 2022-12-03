Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $314,400.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $317,520.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $313,920.00.
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of ALHC opened at $12.90 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
Featured Stories
