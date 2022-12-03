Aleph Zero Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $172.77 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00005440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.04 or 0.06342328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00507217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.71 or 0.30584019 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 187,083,427 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

