Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Reaches $0.94

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00005534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $176.30 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 187,028,342 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

