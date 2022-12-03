AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Raised to €4.20 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.70 ($3.81) to €4.20 ($4.33) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIBRF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.60 ($3.71) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.09) to €3.30 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.75) to €2.80 ($2.89) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AIB Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of AIBRF opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.27.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

