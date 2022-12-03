Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in November

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

AHRN stock remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Friday. 344,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,323. Ahren Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ahren Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 666,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $10,367,000.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.