Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

AFRM stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Affirm has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $128.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

