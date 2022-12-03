Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance
AFBI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares
About Affinity Bancshares
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
