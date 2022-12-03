Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 15,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 1,038 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $20,241.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 71,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

