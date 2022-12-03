Aergo (AERGO) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Aergo has a market capitalization of $46.85 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

