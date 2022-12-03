Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 10.0% in November

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 826,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.11. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Advent Technologies

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

