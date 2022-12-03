Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Up 20.6% in November

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,527 shares of company stock worth $54,603,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Tobam bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 559,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,130. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.