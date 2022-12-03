Adshares Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00008196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $47.75 million and $489,607.51 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006008 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,233 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

