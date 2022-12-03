Adshares Price Tops $1.40 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00008236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $47.81 million and $507,633.50 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005959 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,231 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

