ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.52. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

