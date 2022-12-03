Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 588,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

