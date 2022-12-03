Achain Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $53,697.61 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005940 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005113 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

