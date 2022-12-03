Ace Cash Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $88.45 million and approximately $1,454.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.44314341 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,507.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

